61 local Red Cross volunteers deployed across country

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The American Red Cross Cascades Region has 61 volunteers deployed across the country right now to help with the recent string of disasters.

The volunteers are helping with hurricane relief, the Las Vegas shooting and now fires in California.

“Ranging from Puerto Rico, to Texas, to Florida, to Las Vegas, and now we’re just sending two additional responders to California to help with those devastating wildfires,” Red Cross Regional Director of Communications Monique Dugaw tells KOIN 6 News.

“Our responders are coming home from one deployment, they’re staying home for a few days and then they’re being asked to deploy again,” she says.

Each disaster requires a different response. Some of them are setting up shelter, or making sure people have food and water, and others are providing emotional support or organizing vigils.

“These folks are not paid staff, these are people out of the goodness of their heart, who are stepping up to help people on their worst day.”

The Red Cross says there is still a tremendous need for volunteers. They are streamlining the training process so that the time from applying to deploying is only about 1 week.

