3 arrested after 2 attacks in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were arrested after 2 people reported attacks Monday night in Vancouver.

Vancouver police said a man was walking in the 2700 block of Main Street around 10 p.m. when the occupants dark-colored SUV came up behind him, hit him in the head and grabbed his jacket pockets. He was able to get away and called 911.

Then at 10:27 p.m. police got a call from the Vancouver Lake Park area where a woman told them the occupants of a dark-colored SUV were trying to break into her car and pepper spray her in the car.

Officers saw the SUV leaving the area and pulled it over, later arresting 19-year-old Ashley Griffin, 24-year-old Daniel Perez Rodriguez and 35-year-old Matthew Smith. They all face robbery I charges.

Neither victim was seriously injured.