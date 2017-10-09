Toddler found wandering Springfield road naked

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon mother has been charged with second-degree child neglect after authorities say neighbors found her 3-year-old son wandering naked in a road, nearly being struck by a passing car.

The Eugene Register-Guard reports that 33-year-old Renee Allison Bradshaw told police she did not know her son was missing Thursday afternoon when neighbors pulled him from the road and gave him clothes.

Authorities say that after hours of searching for a guardian, a resident saw a picture of the boy on social media and recognized him.

The resident put police in contact with Bradshaw, who was then arrested. The child was placed in custody of the Department of Human Services.