CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KOIN) — If you see graffiti, report it. That’s the advice from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office who launched a new program Monday.

The webpage provides different ways for Clackamas County residents to report graffiti, either by email, text or phone.

Email: graffiti@clackamas.us

Text: send a photo and the location to 971.337.7769

Phone: 503.655.8211

The sheriff’s office is working with other agencies, including ODOT, to help enforce the effort to clean up graffiti.