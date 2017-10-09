Photos: Napa, Sonoma County fires

An estimated 20,000 people have been evacuated

Flames from a wildfire burn Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California's wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — California’s fire chief says at least 1,500 homes and commercial buildings have been destroyed in wildfires that have ripped through the state’s wine country.

Napa Sonoma County fires