Oregon State, coach Gary Andersen ‘mutually part’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a move made swiftly after the Beavers football team fell to 1-5 after being crushed by USC on Saturday, Oregon State University head coach Gary Andersen is gone.

OSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced Monday that, effective immediately, head football coach Gary Andersen and the school have agreed to mutually part.

Both the university and Andersen agreed to release each other from all future contract obligations and payments, which were guaranteed through the 2021 football season.

Andersen has been with the team since 2014.

Assistant coach Cory Hall has been appointed to lead the program in the interim. Hall is in his second season with the team.

In a statement released Monday, OSU Athletic Director Scott Barnes said the Beavers football program “has advanced significantly in many ways during Gary’s tenure,” and acknowledged it was a personally difficult time.

“I have known Gary for many years and respect him highly as a person, my friend, a head football coach and an incredible leader of young men. The timing of this is very difficult; however it is the best for all involved.”

In his statement, Andersen said, “Coaching is not about the mighty dollar. It is about teaching and putting young men in a position to succeed on and off the field. Success comes when all parties involved are moving in the same direction.”

