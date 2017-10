PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon breweries took home 8 medals from the Great American Brew Fest last weekend in Colorado.

The Great American Beer Festival is the premier US beer and festival competition. Since it was founded in 1982, it has been growing along with the craft beer industry.

Portland breweries were big winners with 5 of the wins but Full Sail Brewing Co. in Hood River, Elk Horn Brewery in Eugene and Flat Tail Brewing in Corvallis also took home awards.