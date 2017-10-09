Motorcycle seller punched, robbed by ‘buyer’

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A man trying to sell his motorcycle was punched and robbed at gunpoint by a thief posing as a legitimately interested buyer.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The motorcycle’s owner posted an ad on several social media sites about his motorcycle. He agreed to meet the “buyer” at the wildlife refuge and was punched and robbed of his wallet, jacket, helmet, cell phone and the gray 2014 Yamaha R6 motorcycle with an Oregon license plate of M722871.

The “buyer” arrived for the meeting in a newer black Jeep Cherokee with temporary stickers in the window. He’s a white man, about 6-feet to 6-3, between 240-250 pounds, balding with blonde hair in a buzz cut. He was last seen wearing a black riding jacket, a red-and-black helmet, black t-shirt, blue jeans and dark cowboy boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 503.588.5032. If you see the motorcycle, you’re asked to call 911.