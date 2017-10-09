Morrison Bridge closure to last as long as two weeks

The Morrison Bridge is now closed to all traffic including bicyclists and pedestrians. The around the clock closure could last up to two weeks, reopening Sunday, October 22. However, if crews can complete the work quickly, the bridge will reopen sooner.

During the closure, the contractor will pour concrete for the west leaf of the lift span deck and balance the counterweight to support the heavier new deck. They’ll pour a two-inch concrete layer into the top of the new steel grate deck to provide better traction.

Once the Morrison Bridge reopens, there will be lane closures at off-peak hours while the contractor removed construction equipment. All six traffic lanes will open by October 31. During this two week closure, use one of the other downtown bridges as an alternate route. However, you may want to avoid using the Broadway Bridge due to lane closures for construction work.