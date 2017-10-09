‘Love, Defiance’: How ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ went away

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Major Margaret Witt said she was asked to leave the military after 18 years when a third party told her commander she was gay.

Witt, who is now retired from the US Air Force, wrote a book about her role in overturning the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy.

“Love, Defiance and the Military Trial at the Tipping Point for Gay Rights” is now out and Witt, who is from the area, will be at Powell’s next week.

With the help of the ACLU, Witt sued and claimed the policy violated her rights of liberty and equal protection. The case took 7 years — but she won.

Shortly after her victory, the US Senate repealed the policy.

Witt is currently a rehabilitation supervisor for the Portland VA Health Care Center. Her co-author Tim Connor is an investigative reporter covering legal and science journalism.