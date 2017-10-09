‘AHS: Cult’ edits shooting scene after Vegas attack

The episode airs Tuesday on FX

The Associated Press Published:
A cowboy hat lays in the street after shots were fired near a country music festival on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 20 people dead and more than 100 injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
NEW YORK (AP) — FX network is making what it calls “substantial edits” to tone down the gun violence in a scene set to air during Tuesday’s episode of “American Horror Story.”

The network said Monday it would substitute the edited version of that opening sequence “in light of the tragedy last week in Las Vegas.”

The scene, filmed two months ago, portrays an occurrence of gun violence that, in the network’s words, “has sadly become all too common in our country.” FX said some viewers might have found it traumatic.

While only the edited version will air on the linear channel, FX said the unedited version will be available through its on-demand platforms.

Now in its seventh season, “American Horror Story” regularly lives up to its name with ghoulish and violent displays.