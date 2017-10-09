40% fewer finishers in 2017 Portland Marathon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though participation in the Portland Marathon has seen a downward trend over the past decade, the number of finishers in the 2017 event were the lowest they’ve been in a long time.
A total of 2912 finishers took part in the Portland Marathon this year, according to the Overall results page listed on the Portland Marathon website.
Runners may have been scared off by the uncertainty surrounding this year’s marathon — the 46th marathon through the streets of Portland — as organizers and the city needed to hammer out details on a new course, police security and other items.
But that total is nearly 40% below the number of finishers in the 2016 event. Last year, 4548 marathoners ran through Portland and finished.
It continues a trend that’s been in progress for most of the past 10 years:
Portland Marathon 2015 — 5716
Portland Marathon 2014 — 6431
Portland Marathon 2013 — 6958
Portland Marathon 2012 — 6695
Portland Marathon 2011 — 8463
Portland Marathon 2010 — 7835
Portland Marathon 2008 — 7862
Portland Marathon 2007 — 7751
Results for the 2009 Portland Marathon were not readily available.
This year Teppei Suegami and Allison Goldstein won the men’s and women’s divisions in the Portland Marathon.
Portland Marathon 2017
Portland Marathon 2017 x
