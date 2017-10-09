40% fewer finishers in 2017 Portland Marathon

Related Coverage 2017 Portland Marathon overcomes pre-race bumps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though participation in the Portland Marathon has seen a downward trend over the past decade, the number of finishers in the 2017 event were the lowest they’ve been in a long time.

A total of 2912 finishers took part in the Portland Marathon this year, according to the Overall results page listed on the Portland Marathon website.

Runners may have been scared off by the uncertainty surrounding this year’s marathon — the 46th marathon through the streets of Portland — as organizers and the city needed to hammer out details on a new course, police security and other items.

But that total is nearly 40% below the number of finishers in the 2016 event. Last year, 4548 marathoners ran through Portland and finished.

It continues a trend that’s been in progress for most of the past 10 years:

Portland Marathon 2015 — 5716

Portland Marathon 2014 — 6431

Portland Marathon 2013 — 6958

Portland Marathon 2012 — 6695

Portland Marathon 2011 — 8463

Portland Marathon 2010 — 7835

Portland Marathon 2008 — 7862

Portland Marathon 2007 — 7751

Results for the 2009 Portland Marathon were not readily available.

This year Teppei Suegami and Allison Goldstein won the men’s and women’s divisions in the Portland Marathon.

Portland Marathon 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Medals awarded at the Portland Marathon, October 8, 2017 (KOIN) Spectators along the route at the Portland Marathon, October 8, 2017 (KOIN) A refreshment station along the route at the Portland Marathon, October 8, 2017 (KOIN) Runners cross the finish line at the Portland Marathon, October 8, 2017 (KOIN) Runners get their medals at the Portland Marathon, October 8, 2017 (KOIN) Runners display their medals awarded at the Portland Marathon, October 8, 2017 (KOIN) A runner nears the finish line at the Portland Marathon, October 8, 2017 (KOIN) Runners cross the finish line at the Portland Marathon, October 8, 2017 (KOIN) Teppei Suegami won the men's division of the Portland Marathon, October 8, 2017 (KOIN) Teppei Suegami won the men's division of the Portland Marathon, October 8, 2017 (KOIN)