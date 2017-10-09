40% fewer finishers in 2017 Portland Marathon

A total of 2912 runners took part in the 2017 Portland Marathon

Runners get their medals at the Portland Marathon, October 8, 2017 (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though participation in the Portland Marathon has seen a downward trend over the past decade, the number of finishers in the 2017 event were the lowest they’ve been in a long time.

A total of 2912 finishers took part in the Portland Marathon this year, according to the Overall results page listed on the Portland Marathon website.

Runners may have been scared off by the uncertainty surrounding this year’s marathon — the 46th marathon through the streets of Portland — as organizers and the city needed to hammer out details on a new course, police security and other items.

But that total is nearly 40% below the number of finishers in the 2016 event. Last year, 4548 marathoners ran through Portland and finished.

It continues a trend that’s been in progress for most of the past 10 years:

Portland Marathon 20155716

Portland Marathon 20146431

Portland Marathon 20136958

Portland Marathon 20126695

Portland Marathon 20118463

Portland Marathon 20107835

Portland Marathon 20087862

Portland Marathon 20077751

Results for the 2009 Portland Marathon were not readily available.

This year Teppei Suegami and Allison Goldstein won the men’s and women’s divisions in the Portland Marathon.

Portland Marathon 2017