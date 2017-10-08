Walking man, 76, missing in Washington County

Jerry Cox is 5-feet-10 and 165 pounds

Jerry Cox in an undated photo released by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, October 8, 2017
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 76-year-old who may be in the early stages of dementia has not been seen since he went for a walk late Saturday afternoon in the southern part of Washington County.

Jerry Cox left his home in the 200 block of SW Wooded Hill Lane around 5 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Officials said he’s new to the area and doesn’t know his way around.

Mr. Cox, who is 5-feet-10 and 165 pounds, was last seen wearing a green windbreaker and either blue jeans or khakis.

Washington County Search and Rescue is looking in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 503.629.0111.