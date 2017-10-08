Vote: KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week, Week 7

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s that time of the week, once again. Where should the KOIN 6 Blitz crew head for its week 7 Game of the Week on Friday the 13th?

You tell us.

Last week we headed to West Linn to watch Tigard deal the Lions their first loss since Dec. 5, 2015

We provided:

Live highlights on Twitter

A running game score online

Pregame live shots from our anchor Stan Brock

A postgame story online

Highlights from the game on, well, Game On! at 11.

Here are the options for week 4

Westview vs. Sunset

Jesuit vs. Beaverton

West Linn vs. Lake Oswego

Sherwood vs. Tigard