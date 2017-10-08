PPB car damaged during stop, K9 finds hiding driver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A drug bust at the Red Roof Inn in Northeast Portland ended with one man in jail and a Portland patrol car damaged.

Police went to the hotel at 3828 NE 82nd Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after getting called about an illegal drug deal in progress. When the officer arrived she spotted 2 vehicles quickly leaving, then stopped in a parking lot near the Red Roof Inn. As the officer tried to contact one of the drivers, one of them backed into the PPB car and took off.

More officers then rushed to the scene and the suspect’s car was found. Then K-9 Mac arrived and found the suspect, William P. Henry, hiding under a tarp in the 5900 block of NE Failing Street.

Henry, 45, was booked for trying to elude the police, reckless driving and 1st-degree criminal mischief.

The officer was not hurt when the patrol car was damaged.