Photos: Patriot Prayer rally, counter-rally

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Opposing groups supporting differing sides of what they see as free speech once again held a rally and counter-rally in downtown Portland, October 8, 2017.
Joey Gibson’s Patriot Prayer supporters arrived in Terry Schrunk Plaza at 2 p.m. and were met by counter-protesters, including the masked members of Antifa. The rally lasted for about 2 hours and at least one person was taken into custody.
Patriot Prayer and Antifa protesters meet in downtown Portland
Patriot Prayer and Antifa protesters meet in downtown Portland x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run