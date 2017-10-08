Photos: Patriot Prayer rally, counter-rally

The rally was smaller than previous events

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
A Patriot Prayer supporter uses a bullhorn during a march through the streets of downtown Portland, October 8, 2017 (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Opposing groups supporting differing sides of what they see as free speech once again held a rally and counter-rally in downtown Portland, October 8, 2017.

Joey Gibson’s Patriot Prayer supporters arrived in Terry Schrunk Plaza at 2 p.m. and were met by counter-protesters, including the masked members of Antifa. The rally lasted for about 2 hours and at least one person was taken into custody.

