Patriot Prayer to ‘challenge Antifa’ on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another rally and counter-rally organized by and against Joey Gibson’s Patriot Prayer group is set for Sunday afternoon in Portland, and police have already announced an increased presence in the area.

On Saturday, Gibson, the leader of the right-wing group based in Vancouver, announced on their Facebook page the rally is set for 2 p.m. at Terry Schrunk Plaza, which is federal land in the middle of the city.

He called on “all freedom-loving patriots in the area” to show up for “a couple speeches here and there” and “a couple marches” to “challenge the city, challenge the locals, challenge Antifa, challenge everyone.”

There will be an increased police presence in downtown Portland today because of a recently organized protest and counter protest. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) October 8, 2017

Based on past violent and assaultive behavior exhibited by the groups gathering today, officers will wear protective gear and helmets. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) October 8, 2017

In the 10-minute monologue, Gibson said “the goal is not to go into Portland to make it more dark. … I just want Portland to be tolerant again.”

Gibson said Patriot Prayer plans to “challenge the lies” and “nothing is going to stop us.”

Following his last rally that moved from Portland to Vancouver to avoid confrontations, Gibson told KOIN 6 News he was done with rallies in Portland.

Apparently not.

In his Saturday announcement, Gibson said, “If you do want to join us, don’t be there to fight.”

He said “Portland is ran by lies and darkness and hatred” and the “goal is to leave a little bit of light in Portland.”

An opposition group, Portland Stands United Against hate, placed a call to action on their Facebook page:

Our intelligence has informed us that they may be marching with torches, like what we saw in Charlottesville. White supremacists, far-right militia members, and self-identifying fascists will be present, hiding behind the guises of “Christians” and “patriots”. Don’t be fooled by the name: Patriot Prayer has a history of violence and hatred in our community. Members of the alt-right street gang “the Proud Boys” fill their ranks and PP has a friendly working arrangement with white supremacist group Identity Evropa.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as the day moves along.