On your mark, get set, go: Portland Marathon is here

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of people are expected downtown as the 46th Portland Marathon begins Sunday morning.

The 26-mile course will have participants start at Southwest Salmon Avenue, take them across the St. Johns Bridge to the east side and back downtown to the finish line.

Aside from the scenic views of Portland, participants will also enjoy an abundance of live entertainment and music along the course.

This year, the marathon was at risk when the City of Portland denied a permit for the Portland Marathon because the planned course would require more police officers to staff than the force has available. City officials asked organizers to change their route to accommodate the staffing issues.

It was only in September that the Portland Bureau of Transportation issued the Portland Marathon a permit.

Portland Police Sgt. Bret Barnum said police kept planning — even without knowing whether or not the race was going to happen. They recently finished up some last-minute preparations to keep the event safe.

They also said if you plan to be down at the marathon Sunday to report anything that looks suspicious.

The marathon is expected to impact traffic. Some streets will be closed until 5 p.m., so if you’re headed downtown, it’s best to check here to see what streets are closed and for how long.