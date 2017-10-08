New details: Las Vegas gunman barricaded stairwell door

(AP) — The Las Vegas gunman who killed 58 people from his hotel room barricaded shut a stairwell door on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay to keep officers at bay during his rampage.

The police officers who responded to Stephen Paddock’s room tell the CBS program “60 Minutes” that they used a pry bar to open the door after he screwed a piece of metal on it.

In the “60 Minutes” segment, the officers also described in harrowing detail how they rushed to his room. One of them said he was bleeding in the neck from a bullet wound. Another said he hurried from police headquarters to the Mandalay Bay while wearing a pair of cowboy boots that he took off in the casino so he could run faster.

Inside Paddock’s room, the officers described seeing rifles, electronics, drills and stacks of ammunition magazines.

They went into the room after Paddock shot and killed himself. At that point, they were unsure if there were other shooters or whether the floor was booby-trapped