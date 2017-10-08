Molalla man dies, 2 more hurt in head-on crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Molalla man died in a head-on crash Saturday night along SR-211 that sent 2 other people to the hospital, including one who was airlifted.

The crash happened near milepost 1 around 8 p.m. when a 2007 Pontiac Sol crossed the center line and slammed into a 1998 Honda Civic.

The driver of the Pontiac, 57-year-old Robert C. Lowe, died at the scene.

Amanda Hartman, the 32-year-old Honda driver, was airlifted to OHSU for treatment of critical injuries. Her passenger, Matthew Welch, 39, from Chimacum, Washington, was taken by ambulance in serious condition.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. The investigation continues.