Central Catholic alum Galen Rupp wins Chicago Marathon

Rupp is the first American to win the Chicago Marathon since 2002

The Associated Press Published:
Galen Rupp of the United States wins the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Chicago. It is the first time since 2002 an American has won the men's Chicago Marathon. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (AP) — Galen Rupp won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday to become the first American winner in 15 years.

Rupp finished in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 20 seconds. Khalid Khannouchi was the last U.S. winner in 2002.

Kenya’s Abel Kirui was second, 28 seconds behind Rupp. Kenya’s Bernard Kipyego was third.

Ethiopia’s Tirunesh Dibaba won the women’s race in 2:18:31. Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei was second, and American Jordan Hasay third.

More than 40,000 runners started the 40th annual race more than a million spectators lined the route.