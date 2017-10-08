Bystander revives marathon runner having heart attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bystander at Sunday morning’s Portland Marathon gave CPR and helped revive a runner who collapsed while suffering a heart attack, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

The runner, an adult male, had the heart attack near mile No. 15. The bystander evaluated the runner and gave him chest compression before medical personnel stationed at the racecourse took over and performed further live-saving measures.

The man was transported to Emmanuel Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.