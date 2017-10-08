Bride-to-be gets free dress after hers was stolen

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Last month, James Rand and Nicole Richwalsky’s new car, which they had been saving almost a year for, was stolen.

They ended up getting the car back, but an irreplaceable item inside was gone.

“My mom told me a story about how they went down to Canal Street and bought the lace, which had been imported from Italy,” Richwalsky told KOIN 6 News about her mom’s wedding dress. “Just a one of a kind dress. You can’t put a price on that.”

The wedding dress was made in 1979 for Richwalsky’s mom. KOIN 6 News told the story of Richwalsky, who is engaged to Rand, and her stolen wedding dress last month. Beholden’s Portland Bridal Shop saw the story and wanted to help. They offered to give Richwalsky a free dress of her choosing.

“We felt ‘wow, like this poor girl,'” said Brielle Disney of Beholden’s Portland Bridal Shop. “We really felt for her we really wanted her to be able to still have that special moment.”

On Sunday, Richwalsky and her bridesmaids went to the shop to get her new dress fitted. She’s still sad her mom’s dress — and what would’ve been her dress — is gone, but Beholden’s efforts are making her feel better.

“You can’t replace something like that,” Richwalsky said, “but knowing that I am able to process that and get the dress of my dreams does help.”