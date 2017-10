PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A biker was killed in Gresham on Sunday evening after being hit by a car, Gresham Police confirmed.

The crash happened on Southeast 210th and Stark around 5 p.m. Police pronounced the man dead at the scene while the driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are still investigating. Road stretching from Southeast 199th and Southeast Stark will be closed for several hours.

KOIN 6 News will update this story with more information later.