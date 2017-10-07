Vancouver hosts blood drive for Vegas victims

VANCOUVER, Ore. (KOIN) — Naomi O’Callaghan lived in Las Vegas for 16 years, meaning last week’s mass shooting, which killed 58 people and injured over 500, hit home for her.

On Saturday, in her new home of Vancouver, O’Callaghan did what she could to support her former town by donating blood.

“Being so far away, I wanted to do something,” she said. “So, this is what I can do.”

O’Callaghan was one of 32 people who gave blood on Saturday, which comes after only 2-3 days of planning. Organizers said it was a non-partisan family event — a chance for the local community show support for a tragedy that affected people from all over. They also invited local officials and other community leaders and candidates to come speak at the event.

“It’s an absolutely necessary thing to stand in solidarity not only with Vegas but with the rest of the country,” said David McDevitt, a candidate for the 3rd congressional district in Southwest Washington.

Bloodworks Northwest also rallied donors in support of victims affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.The drive, which was requested by the Young Democrats of Clark County, ended at 6 p.m. Twenty-eight of 32 donors were first-timers, and their blood will be delivered to help soon.

“The transfusions are still happening,” said Joe Wilson of Bloodworks Northwest, “and what we are right now is preparing to eventually ship blood once United Blood Services in Las Vegas needs that blood.”