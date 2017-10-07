Sheriff’s supervisor on leave amid nude photoshoot claim

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Clackamas County sheriff’s supervisor was placed on paid leave amid allegations that male deputies staged a nude photoshoot at the courthouse for a calendar they gave to a retiring colleague.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the sheriff’s office will launch an internal investigation.

The allegations were contained in an anonymous letter sent to Sheriff Craig Roberts and The Oregonian/OregonLive.

The letter said the calendar contains photos that include nude deputies with objects hiding their genitals, including a gun belt and a firefighter’s hat.

Agency spokesman Ben Frazier says Capt. Dave O’Shaughnessy is on leave. He’s a 24-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office who heads the civil division.

The sheriff says he’s taking the allegations seriously and this kind of behavior, if true, is not acceptable.

