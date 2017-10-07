Nike, Special Olympics team up for annual Youth Games

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — It didn’t take long for Nancy Williams and her daughter, Nicole, to realize a trip to the Nike World Headquarters for the Special Olympics Oregon Youth Games would become a yearly tradition.

“We came and she fell in love,” said Nancy, “and we’ve been ever since.”

That was 4 years ago, and on Saturday Nicole and Nancy returned to Nike’s headquarters for the youth games, joined by hundreds of other kids. Saturday Nicole, now 9, learned golf. But she plays in many different sports all year along. This fall, she’l play soccer.

“Her confidence has extremely flourished and she’s met so many new friends,” Nancy said. “Just got out of her shell and able to join in to a team group.”

Saturday’s clinic gave kids the chance to try many different sports, including golf, soccer, track and field and basketball.

“Families that comes, a lot of times it’s there first time to see their child participating in sport,” said Special Olympics Oregon’s Jean Hansen. “So there’s a lot of support and they love the opportunity to come out as a family.”

Since 2007, more than 5,000 kids have participated in the Special Olympic Youth Games. It’s a big day for the kids, but also for the Nike employees who volunteer for it.

“This is what we do for a living,” said Nike’s Nancy Williams. “We unleash human potential through the power of sport, getting kids to play, and doing it right here in Oregon in our own backyard is truly remarkable.”

Even though Saturday’s event is over, Special Olympics Oregon will keep going all year round. Nancy has seen the effect it has had on her daughter and she encourages other families to get involved, as well.

“They don’t have to be athletic,” Nancy said. “Its not a requirement it’s just fun and they just get to practice and enjoy and feel confident.”