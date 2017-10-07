Man in critical after being hit by car in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck by a car Saturday morning in Northeast Portland.

Northeast 82nd and Northeast Jonesmore were closed during the investigation, but were reopened at 8:30 a.m.

Portland Police said after a preliminary investigation that they don’t believe the driver that struck the pedestrian was driving under the influence or driving while distracted.

Police said anyone with information should call 503-823-2208 or email David.Enz@portlandoregon.gov.