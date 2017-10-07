Deaf resource center in Vancouver vandalized again

The resource center was previously vandalized in September

This picture is from the first time the SW Washington Resource Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing was vandalized back in September. (Courtesy of Terese Rognmo)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A resource center for the hearing impaired was broken into and vandalized overnight Saturday — the second time in less than a month.

Police responded to the Southwest Washington Resource Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing around 2:40 a.m. after an alarm was triggered.

Officers said they suspected someone was inside as they heard noises while also noticing a smashed window.

Vancouver Fire was called to the scene after reports of smoke inside the building.

A male suspect — who was seen leaving the center — was taken into custody. He was later identified as Justin Smith-Riggs of Vancouver.

He’s being charged with burglary, 2nd-degree arson, malicious mischief and obstruction public servant.

It’s currently unclear how much damage was caused Saturday, but back in September, doors, video phones and computer monitors were broken, the tech room was destroyed and chairs were slashed.

After the Sept. 18 vandalism, the center started a fundraising campaign in hopes of raising enough money to replace what was destroyed.

The resource center provides resources for more than 125 people in Clark, Cowlitz, Pacific, Skamania, Thurston, Yakima and Tri-Cities counties and it’s the only deaf resource center in the Vancouver area.