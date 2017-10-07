Car hits, injures pedestrian in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A male pedestrian was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car in Northeast Portland early Saturday, police said.

Portland Police responded to the crash near the intersection of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Jonesmore Street shortly after 2 a.m.

Upon arriving, authorities found an adult male laying on the ground with significant injuries from the crash. He was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Due to the severity of the pedestrian’s injuries, the Major Crash Team responded to continue the investigation.

As authorities investigate the scene, Northeast 82nd Avenue will remain closed between Northeast Tillamook Street and Northeast Wasco Street.