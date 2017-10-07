Alcohol likely a factor in fatal Lincoln City crash

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — A 32-year-old Dallas man was killed early Saturday morning after he crashed his pick-up truck on US Highway 101.

Police said Timothy Alexander Elizondo was driving his Dodge Ram pick-up truck — which was towing an empty boat trailer — northbound when he tried to negotiate a curve on wet asphalt. Elizondo’s truck then crossed the opposite lane of traffic and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, also from Dallas, Oregon, was not injured in the crash.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.