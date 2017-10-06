Wheeler says homelessness is ‘humanitarian crisis’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler announced his plans for the homeless in the Portland metro area Friday afternoon.
During a news conference, Wheeler said homelessness is a “humanitarian crisis unfolding in our streets.”
Wheeler also said that Portland is not worse off than other cities in the country.
A few of Wheeler’s ideas to help the homeless included mobile toilets and a laundry service. When asked, Wheeler said he would support developers building skyscrapers in exchange for them building affordable housing.
The mayor is also expected to announce a couple ideas — including declaring certain areas “high pedestrian corridors,” increasing police patrols and adding shelters.
