Wheeler says homelessness is ‘humanitarian crisis’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler announced his plans for the homeless in the Portland metro area Friday afternoon.

During a news conference, Wheeler said homelessness is a “humanitarian crisis unfolding in our streets.”

Wheeler also said that Portland is not worse off than other cities in the country.

A few of Wheeler’s ideas to help the homeless included mobile toilets and a laundry service. When asked, Wheeler said he would support developers building skyscrapers in exchange for them building affordable housing.

no property tax increase says Wheeler to help homeless- looking at mobile toilets and laundry service to help people #koin6news #pdx pic.twitter.com/u5mpu8oUGJ — Lisa Balick (@lisabKOIN) October 6, 2017

The mayor is also expected to announce a couple ideas — including declaring certain areas “high pedestrian corridors,” increasing police patrols and adding shelters.

