Tigard husband-killer gets life in prison

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — The estranged wife of the man who was shot to death was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

Maria Lynn Molina pleaded guilty to murdering her estranged husband — Luis Alberto Aguilar-Estrada — in December 2015. Prosecutors said Molina orchestrated the homicide.

According to police, his body was found by a family member at the Pacific Village Apartments on SW McKenzie Street.

He died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to archived reports. Police previously confirmed the shooting happened at “close range.”

Molina as well as her boyfriend Brennan Chase Surface and Charlz Lavern Warbonnet were indicted for the murder in May 2016.

Surface also received a life sentence for his role in the homicide.

Tigard Police previously confirmed the homicide appeared to be the result of a child custody dispute.

