PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old died Friday afternoon in a crash on Highway 58 in Dexter, Oregon.

Oregon State Police said Jonathan Brooks, of Dexter, was driving north on Rattlesnake Road in a pickup truck when he ran a stop sign and hit a Ford Ranger. Brooks died at the scene.

The 67-year-old man driving the other car was flown to Riverbend Hospital with serious injuries.