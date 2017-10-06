Sam Barlow HS student to leave hospital after 3 months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 17-year-old high school student who was critically hurt in a Gresham car crash in June is expected to go home Friday after being in the hospital for months.

Bobby Asa was driving home from a friend’s house just after midnight when he turned to back into his driveway. But a friend who was driving behind him reportedly didn’t see Bobby’s car, and crashed right into it. The impact of the crash threw Bobby back, leaving him with brain damage, a fractured skull and spinal cord damage.

Doctors told the family he would likely be paralyzed.

However, according to posts on the Facebook page, “Miracles for Bobby Asa,” and his sister, Lexi Asa, he is doing much better.

On Monday, Lexi posted photos of Bobby standing with friends and family from over the weekend. His family celebrated Bobby’s progress with “Bake for Bobby,” an open house to thank the community for all their help and support.

Lexi told KOIN 6 News around 200 people stopped by to speak with Bobby and their family. She said people continue to be amazed by the “miraculous recovery” Bobby has made since his nearly fatal accident.

According to Lexi, Bobby is regaining his strength and ability to walk on his own.

Lexi also said Bobby will be discharged from the hospital Friday afternoon.

Sam Barlow High School will honor Bobby’s homecoming at their football game against Oregon City where Bobby will walk out with his football team.

