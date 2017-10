PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Boo!

Halloween is just around the corner and the city has plenty of scary-themed fun to partake in.

At Fear PDX Haunted House, prepare yourself for a spooky time full of clowns and zombies. The haunted house runs Wednesday – Sunday.

A disclaimer warns that anyone with high blood pressure, heart, back or neck problems, extreme phobias, or any other medical or physical conditions that could be aggravated by a high thrill adventure should not participate.