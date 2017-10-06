Police make final preps for Portland Marathon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of people are expected to be downtown as the Portland Marathon gets underway early Sunday morning.

This year, race planners had a very difficult time getting a permit from the city. However, less than a month before the event, the Portland Marathon was issued a permit by the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

After the city said the race could happen, Portland Police got to work finishing up their last-minute preparations to keep the event safe.

Sgt. Bret Barnum said police kept planning — even without knowing whether or not the race was going to happen.

“On a whole, we have to look at best practices, we have to look at national trends,” Barnum said. “National trends, they’re scary. They’re scary with special events these days, so we don’t want to be that city who makes it on the news.”

Police said if you plan to be down at the event Sunday to report anything that looks suspicious.

Officers will be in uniforms, but some of those officers will be wearing street clothing to blend in with in the crowds.