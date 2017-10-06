Pet expo canceled after organizer’s internal issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vendors are worried about getting refunds after learning last minute that the Portland Pet Expo, which was scheduled for next weekend, has been canceled.

“I just found out last night,” vendor with Wildchild Pet Fashions Carole Bigwood told KOIN 6 News.

Amazing Pet Expos, the event planners who hold pet expos all over the county, claim internal issues are to blame.

President Sheila Rilenge told KOIN 6 News in an email that a CPA they hired led others to believe outstanding account balances with the Portland Metro Expo Center had been paid. After than CPA was fired over “concerning” behavior, Rilenge said they learned several contracts had been canceled and the payments for the Portland event had not been taken care of.

“They did tell me they had a problem booking the event this year,” Bigwood said. “That they had hired someone in their accounting that was basically trying to take them down.”

According to a letter from Metro attorney Nathan Sykes to Amazing Pet Expos Vice President William Rilenge, Metro alerted the company in March that their balance was not paid. At that time, Amazing Pet Expos owed Metro $3,160 and the Expo Center said it did not intend for the event to happen.

Rilenge told KOIN she “has no reason to believe this wouldn’t be easily overcome and resolved without the planned show being affected.” She said they continued accepting vendor fees until it became more clear that the event wouldn’t go on as planned.

Vendors are left concerned whether they’ll get their money back.

“I did ask when they were planning on giving everybody their money back and there was really a lack of a response,” vendor Rachel Davis said.

Rilenge told KOIN 6 News they do plan to refund exhibitors within 30 days.

“We have been quick to take responsibility for all issues that have arisen this year. Our problems shouldn’t have affected others,” Rilenge wrote.

Organizers are now planning an online pet market and exhibition to make up for the canceled expo.