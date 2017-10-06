Man arrested for SE Portland apartment burglary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were arrested at the scene of a burglary on Thursday night.

Police say 37-year-old Jason A. Clifford was found inside a woman’s apartment at the Stark Street Villa Apartments after he forced his way in. Officers entered the apartment after neighbors reported the incident and found a frightened woman.

They found Clifford holding a sling shot and found two other people in the apartment as well, who were not involved in the burglary.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Lindsey M. Walker and 35-year-old Dustin L. Baker for outstanding warrants.