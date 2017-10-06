Madras pair accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested Friday for allegedly kidnapping a woman and holding her against her will in a trailer park in Madras.

Detectives responded to a report of an assault and found a woman assaulted, drugged, handcuffed and held at the Tops Trailer Park on October 5.

The next day, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searched the trailer home. They found evidence of the assault and kidnapping and methamphetamine.

Dale Graybeal is charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping, coercion, conspiracy, 3rd-degree assault and harassment. Kayla Graybeal is charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping, coercion and conspiracy.

Three children were also taken into protective custody.