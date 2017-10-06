‘Lazy Leprechaun’ bank robbery suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bank robbery suspect who Portland police dubbed the “Lazy Leprechaun” has been arrested after allegedly robbing the KeyBank on NE Broadway.

Eric Smotherman was arrested and is in the Multnomah County Jail on a US Marshal’s hold for charges of robbery and a warrant for 2nd degree theft.

Smotherman is the suspect in robberies on Sept. 29 at the Advantis Credit Union on SE Belmont and Unitis Credit Union in N Williams Ave. on Sept. 27. Officers were unable to find the suspect after those robberies, but on Friday, they found him driving on NE Halsey and NE 47th.

Police seized a firearm that was in Smotherman’s car, but determined it was a replica.