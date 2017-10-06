‘Lazy Leprechaun’ bank robbery suspect arrested

Police found a replica firearm in the suspect's car

An October 6, 2017 booking photo of Eric Smotherman. (MCSO)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bank robbery suspect who Portland police dubbed the “Lazy Leprechaun” has been arrested after allegedly robbing the KeyBank on NE Broadway.

Eric Smotherman was arrested and is in the Multnomah County Jail on a US Marshal’s hold for charges of robbery and a warrant for 2nd degree theft.

Security images from a September 29 robbery at Advantis Credit Union show the suspect police call the 'Lazy Leprechaun." (Portland Police)
Smotherman is the suspect in robberies on Sept. 29 at the Advantis Credit Union on SE Belmont and Unitis Credit Union in N Williams Ave. on Sept. 27. Officers were unable to find the suspect after those robberies, but on Friday, they found him driving on NE Halsey and NE 47th.

Police seized a firearm that was in Smotherman’s car, but determined it was a replica.