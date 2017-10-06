KOIN 6 Player of the Week: Clackamas RB Nick Vaughn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last season, when he was a backup, Clackamas running back Nick Vaughn knew if he got a shot to be the guy in the Cavaliers’ backfield, he’d take advantage of it.

Now, 5 games into Clackamas’ undefeated season 2017 season, Vaughn is doing exactly that, and the Cavaliers’ secret weapon is not a secret anymore.

The senior, 5-foot-8 running back has run wild, averaging 122.4 yards per game and totaling 11 touchdowns. He’s also got 612 total rushing yards while averaging nearly 7 yards per carry.

Last week, in a 49-28 win over Sam Barlow, Vaughn ran the ball 24 times for 167 yards and 4 touchdowns.

“The coaches came up with a great game plan for us to run the ball and my line went out there and executed,” Vaughn said.

Clackamas’ high-scoring offense has been one of the stories of 6A this season. The Cavaliers are averaging 47.6 points per game this year. It’s been a team-effort. Vaughn, quarterback Mitch Modjeski and Nevada commit Cole Turner, among others, have made the Cavaliers one of the most explosive teams in the state.

“It helps a lot (having a great passing game),” Vaughn said, “because defenses are looking at them which is opening up the run game for me.”

But Clackamas has bigger dreams beyond a 5-0 start. And if they want to get there, Vaughn will need to be a big part of it.

“We need to stay humble and not overlook anybody,” Vaughn said.

Who is he? Vaughn is a 5-foot-8, 170-pound running back at Clackamas.

The stats: Vaughn ran the ball 24 times for 167 yards and 4 touchdowns.

He said it: “I wouldn’t consider myself a secret weapon. I knew if given the chance I could have a season like this.”

Honorable Mention Players of the Week (in alphabetical order)

Zakhayas Dennis-Lee; Oregon City; Jr.; RB; 11 carries for 157 yards and 3 TDs

Damon Hickock; Grant; Sr.; DB; 2 interceptions, including one for a TD

Ethan Long; West Linn; So.; QB; 17-of-25 for 283 yards for 4 TDs in one half of play

Jayson Maddux; Prairie; Jr.; QB; 18-of-23 passing for 302 yards and 4 total TDs

Coleman Newsom; Sunset; Sr.; QB; 24-for-28 for 368 yards and 5 TDs

Jaydin Proctor; David Douglas; WR.; Sr.; 9 catches for 171 and a touchdown

Evan Williamson; Westview; Sr.; WR/DB; 3 recpetions for 102 yards and 2 TDs; 5 tackles and 1 interception on defense