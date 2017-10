PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Did you lose your Vietnamese potbelly pig in Portland this week?

Multnomah County says they found him on Monday October 2 near Powell Butte Park. The pig is a male and grey in color.

If you have any information about the pig, click here.

