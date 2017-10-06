Deck work to close Morrison Bridge for weeks

Related Coverage Permanent Morrison Bridge repairs set for April 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Beginning Monday, the Morrison Bridge will be closed for about two weeks so a contractor can pour concrete on the west leaf of the bridge’s lift span deck and balance the counterweight to support a heavier deck.

The closure begins at one minute past midnight, Oct. 9. Hamilton Construction will pour a two-inch concrete layer into the top of the new steel grate deck, to provide better traction. Multnomah County officials said the bridge must be closed during the project because vibrations from traffic can damage new concrete while it cures.

County officials said that depending on the weather this month, the contractor might need to close the bridge for a weekend in spring 2018 to apply a final overlay coat to the lift span deck.

Multnomah County maintains the Morrison Bridge and five other Willamette River bridges.

Some lanes on the bridge are expected to reopen by Sunday, Oct. 22, if the work is completed ahead of schedule. After the contractor removes equipment, all lanes could be reopened by Oct. 31.

The closure also means that ramps between the Morrison Bridge and Interstate 5 and Interstate 84 will be closed, except for the ramp from the bridge west to I-5 north.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN media partner.