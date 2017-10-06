Craft brewer develops beer for women in menopause

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A New Hampshire craft brewer has created a special ale that helps women in menopause.

The woman, who is a co-owner of a Portsmoth brewery, said her pitch for a menopausal beer — Libeeration — landed flat with her fellow brewers, at first.

But she persisted.

Working with her head brewer, local doctors and herbalists, they believe they got it just right.

“Mother’s Wart came in to reduce the stress in the system, which reduces a lot of the symptoms, hormone imbalances,” said Dr. Marilyn Svihovec, a neurophysiologist and beer consultant.

Libeeration also has ingredients like chamomile and nettle to ease the hot flashes and other symptoms of menopause.