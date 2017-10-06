Bundys want standoff trial moved from Vegas to Reno

Trial over 2014 standoff set to begin next week

The Associated Press Published:
Rancher Cliven Bundy poses for a photo outside his ranch house on April 11, 2014 west of Mesquite, Nevada. Bureau of Land Management officials are rounding up Cliven Bundy's cattle, he has been locked in a dispute with the BLM for a couple of decades over grazing rights. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images
Rancher Cliven Bundy poses for a photo outside his ranch house on April 11, 2014 west of Mesquite, Nevada. Bureau of Land Management officials are rounding up Cliven Bundy's cattle, he has been locked in a dispute with the BLM for a couple of decades over grazing rights. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Cliven Bundy and some of his co-conspirators want next week’s trial stemming from an armed standoff at Bundy’s Nevada ranch to be moved from Las Vegas to Reno.

Pete Santilli in a May 21, 2016 mug shot from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office
Pete Santilli in a May 21, 2016 mug shot from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

Lawyers for Bundy, his son, Ammon, and others filed motions in federal court this week arguing they can’t get a fair trial in the aftermath of the mass killing in Las Vegas.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday on multiple charges accusing Cliven Bundy, his two sons and four others of enlisting a self-styled militia to prevent federal agents from removing Bundy’s cattle from federal land.

Ammon Bundy’s lawyer said in the newest filing Friday if the case cannot be moved, it should be postponed.

A lawyer for another defendant, Pete Santilli of Cincinnati, says they’re trying to negotiate a deal where he’d plead guilty to a single felony count.

Rancher Cliven Bundy (2nd R) speaks during a news conference along the Virgin River near his ranch on April 24, 2014 in Bunkerville, Nevada. The Bureau of Land Management and Bundy have been locked in a dispute for a couple of decades over grazing rights on public lands. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Rancher Cliven Bundy (2nd R) speaks during a news conference along the Virgin River near his ranch on April 24, 2014 in Bunkerville, Nevada. The Bureau of Land Management and Bundy have been locked in a dispute for a couple of decades over grazing rights on public lands. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)