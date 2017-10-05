Threatening message found in Mult. Co. employee breakroom

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Multnomah County is investigating a written message threatening Muslims discovered in one of its own break rooms in downtown Portland.

Details of the threat are unclear, but the message was discovered Wednesday in the Lincoln Building at 421 SW Oak St., in a second-floor break room by the building’s atrium.

The discovery comes at a jittery time for Multnomah, where officials pride themselves on tolerance. In recent weeks, the ouster of a top public health official who is African-American, Tricia Tillman, has sparked hearings, press conferences and the promise of a consultant’s review of institutional racism and intolerance at the county.

“This break room is accessible to anyone in the building with badge clearance to the second floor atrium,” said an email sent out to county employees late Wednesday. “It is unclear how long the message had been there, or if it was a Multnomah County employee who is responsible. We are in the process of investigating this incident.”

The email to staff does not say where the message was written or what it said. It calls for employees to report any information to managers at the county. It says nothing about involving law enforcement in the investigation.

“Multnomah County has a zero-tolerance policy against hate speech, epithets, or any conduct that negatively targets employees or communities we serve on the basis of race, national origin, religion, or other protected class. If you see or hear threatening, racist, or xenophobic language in any part of the workplace, please speak up,” said the email to staff.

“As a reminder, please do not to let people onto the floors without their badge. We want to thank the staff who reported the message to Human Resources, and to assure you that we put the safety and well-being of our staff first.”

