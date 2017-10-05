Suspect in Gresham murder waives extradition right

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The woman accused of killing a Gresham mom made her first appearance in an Idaho court Thursday.

Angela McCraw-Hester is charged with the murder of Annastasia Hester, her husband’s ex-wife.

McCraw-Hester waived her extradition right, saying “I just want to get this over with.” That means she won’t fight coming back to Oregon to face murder charges in Multnomah County.

It was June 10, 2016 when 36-year-old Annastasia Hester called 911 in the middle of the night saying she had been stabbed multiple times. She died before she was able to describe her attacker to police.

She is being held without bail in Pocatello, Idaho, where she and Matthew Hester live.It’s not clear when she will be returned to Oregon.

Lt. Ian Nelson, Pocatello Police Department told KIFI TV in Pocatello they’re happy to help the Gresham police on this case.

“For us to help them out, it helps them out drastically because it provides resources they can use while they are here in our jurisdiction,” Nelson said.

Matthew Hester was also in court Thursday, on local charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. His bail was set at $5000, but his family told KIFI they will post his bail and will be happy to have him home.

Authorities said he is not a suspect in the Gresham homicide “at this point.”