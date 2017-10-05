Small plane crashes upon landing at Hillsboro airport

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small aircraft crashed upon landing Thursday at the Hillsboro airport, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

Washington County Public Information Officer Bob Ray said the plane, carrying two people, came up short on the run way, popped up and then came back down, crashing on the run way. There was significant damage to the plane.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters have treated two patients, both being transported with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/nue8pjbkwm — TVF&R (@TVFR) October 5, 2017

