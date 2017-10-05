Salt & Straw, Bamboo Sushi, Chuckie Pies head to LO

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (LAKE OSWEGO REVIEW) After months of speculation, the first five retail tenants for The Windward in downtown Lake Oswego have been announced — an eclectic mix of restaurants and shops that includes some well-known eateries, a woman’s boutique and a new home for a couple of local favorites.

“These Oregon-grown businesses are all appealing and successful because they literally become partners with the individual communities in which they choose to locate,” developer Patrick Kessi told The Review this week. “In partnering with them, the goals we set for The Windward will begin to be met. Economic and environmental sustainability and the vibrancy of downtown Lake Oswego now starts to become an exciting reality.”

All five tenants will move into the ground floor of the mixed-use development when it opens early next year, Kessi said. The list includes:

• Salt & Straw Ice Cream, a family-run company founded in Portland in 2011 that is known for taste-provoking, imaginative creations. The company collaborates with local artisans and farmers, actively supports local schools and raises awareness for issues like childhood hunger and equal rights.

“We’ve been lucky to get to know the Lake Oswego community for years with our ice cream cart at the Lake Oswego Farmers Market,” said co-founder Kim Malek. “We’re so excited to finally open a Salt & Straw scoop shop there!”

• Bamboo Sushi, which uses sustainable products and local materials where possible to keep money in Oregon and help create stronger local economies. Bamboo Sushi claims to be the first certified sustainable sushi restaurant in the world, serving its fish, meats and produce with an eye toward marine stewardship, sustainability and protecting the environment.

“We have many amazing, long-standing guests who live in Lake Oswego, said founder Kristofor Lofgren. “We are very excited about becoming a part of the fabric of the community.”

• Adorn, a women’s boutique with three Portland locations that have offered a freshly curated mix of easy wardrobe staples for every shape and size since 2008. “Our customers truly become our friends,” said owner Nicole Whitesell. “We get to help them dress for every event in their lives, from new jobs to first dates to vacations and special occasions.”

• Starcycle, the locally owned indoor cycling studio that has experienced exponential growth since it was founded in 2013 by Dionne Del Carlo and Erin Moone. The business, which started in downtown Lake Oswego, now boasts two studios and four franchises and has plans to expand nationwide. Its 45-minute classes are set to music, with inspiring and approachable instructors in an atmosphere that seeks to empower both body and mind.

“We are at a unique juncture in the development of StarCycle, and we are looking forward to an update of our brand,” Del Carlo and Moone said. “What better place could there be to refresh our brands than in the heart of Lake Oswego in The Windward — a visionary project that reflects our own forward thinking.”

• Chuckie Pies, the popular Lake Oswego pizza restaurant, which will relocate from its current space on Fifth Street. The restaurant’s name is a term of endearment used by Chuck Ryan’s mother, and he and wife Lisa Shaw-Ryan say they chose it to symbolize the sense of home and warmth that their businesses — the family also owns Chuck’s Place — have provided in downtown Lake Oswego for 18 years.

“Moving Chuckie Pies to The Windward is a full-circle moment for our family, Shaw-Ryan says. “Gene Wizer and this community took us into their hearts. Fulfilling our passion while growing our business in this location with so many great memories will be incredibly special for us.”

When it is completed in the first quarter of 2018, The Windward will include 200 residential units, about 42,000 square feet of retail space and 430 parking spaces, of which 135 will be for public parking.

Kessi say the project remains on schedule, with a waiting list for the apartments that now contains 500 names.

